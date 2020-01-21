Last summer a community garden grew on a site behind the Barton Public Library.

The effort was led by organizers Pam Kennedy, Lindy Sargent, and Martha Braithwaite who got approval for use of the site by Barton Village Trustees who said it fit the original purpose of the land which had been deeded to the Village for the purpose of community & recreational use.

