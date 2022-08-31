Growth Of Short Term Rentals Felt Across Region

There are approximately 1,500 short-term rentals in the 2,500 square mile region that runs between the I-91 and Route 3 corridors, from Franconia Notch and the Upper Valley to the Canadian border.
Areas with the highest numbers of short-term rentals available through AirBNB and VRBO include the ski communities of Twin Mountain/Bretton Woods (211), East/West Burke (175), Jay/Troy (127) and Franconia/Easton (100), according to industry analysts AirDNA.
Other places with high numbers of STRs were Pittsburg (98), Bethlehem (93) and Whitefield/Dalton (79).
All numbers were current on AirDNA as of Aug. 31.
The rise in STRs across the region has prompted some communities to adopt regulations.
In New Hampshire, 30 communities and one precinct had addressed short-term rentals as through ordinances, zoning by-laws, or both as of March 2022, according to the state Office of Strategic Initiatives,
In Vermont, short-term rental operators must address fire safety considerations laid out by the State Fire Marshal, and STRs that accommodate nine or more guests must meet additional safety requirements.
Attempts to create a statewide rental registry were scrapped this spring under threat of veto by Gov. Phil Scott.
Still, AirDNA reports a number of active rentals throughout the NEK including St. Johnsbury (26), Newport (53), Lyndon (42) and Danville (65).
It is unclear if any Northeast Kingdom communities have discussed or passed additional short-term rental regulations, such as zoning changes or a registration/permitting process.
