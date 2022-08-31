Growth Of Short Term Rentals Felt Across Region
Buy Now

Town Building, Franconia, N.H., July 25, 2019. (Photo by Paul Hayes) #filephoto

There are approximately 1,500 short-term rentals in the 2,500 square mile region that runs between the I-91 and Route 3 corridors, from Franconia Notch and the Upper Valley to the Canadian border.

Areas with the highest numbers of short-term rentals available through AirBNB and VRBO include the ski communities of Twin Mountain/Bretton Woods (211), East/West Burke (175), Jay/Troy (127) and Franconia/Easton (100), according to industry analysts AirDNA.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments