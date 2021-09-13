Guard’s Blackhawk Helicopter Helps With Hiker Emergency

Fish & Game Conservation Officers were called to a hiker who fell and suffered a head injury Saturday afternoon while descending the Caps Ridge Trail after reaching the summit of Mt. Jefferson. The incident took place two miles up from the trailhead and due to the potential seriousness of the injury, a call was made to the Army National Guard for helicopter support.
The hiker, identified as Linda Laganos, 66, of Beverly, Mass., had hiked to the summit of Mt. Jefferson to witness the placing of the flag in remembrance of September 11th, and was on her way back down when she fell.
An NH Army National Guard Blackhawk helicopter was already in the area as part of annual search and rescue training put on by the NH Outdoor Council. The National Guard had flown up to Cannon Mountain and were providing information about their overall capabilities and what assistance they can provide when the call came in.
The flight crew responded to the Caps Ridge emergency. They located the injured hiker and lowered a crewmember and litter down to Laganos. She was placed in the litter and lifted into the helicopter.
The Blackhawk flew Laganos to the Berlin Regional Airport where she was transferred to a Berlin Ambulance and transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital for treatment.
