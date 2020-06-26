DANVILLE — A young Girl Scout on a mask-making mission has got her Guardsman father and others in his unit covered.
Molly Daniels, 10, of Danville is in the Girl Scout Junior program and was able to combine her pursuit of the scout’s Bronze Award with her father’s need for a solid-color, more comfortable face covering. Her dad’s name is Nicholas Daniels, and he is in the Pennsylvania National Guard where he is an instructor pilot for the Chinook helicopter.
Molly is in her first year with the Girl Scouts. She said she signed up because she likes the idea of earning badges for accomplishing things.
“At first I wasn’t really interested but then I saw all the badges you could get,” she said.
Molly is part of Girl Scout Troop 58251 and is among 103 Girl Scout Juniors from the Green and White Mountains region of Girl Scout troops who accepted the challenge to earn the Bronze Award by making personal protective equipment (PPE) to help prevent spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The Girl Scout Bronze Award is the highest honor available to Girl Scout Juniors – those in grades 4 and 5. To earn the honor, Girl Scouts must spend at least 20 hours on a project that will benefit the community, learn important leadership skills, discover new passions, and see how seemingly small actions make a big difference.
For five weeks, starting in April and ending May 29, the girls met online through Zoom twice a week for an hour each time. “It was completely the girls’ choice to decide what they were going to make and where they were going to donate and how they would make their projects sustainable,” said Devon O’Hara, program delivery specialist for the Girl Scout council serving girls in New Hampshire and Vermont.
With guidance and sewing support from her grandmother, Dianne Langmaid, of Danville, Molly crafted 78 masks, 30 of which went to her father and other Guard members. She said, according to her father, the masks were appreciated by the Guard members.
“They said it was a lot more comfortable because it didn’t wrap around their hears,” Molly said.
She is the daughter of Jen Langmaid and step-dad Randy Rathburn, of Danville.
According to information provided by Ginger Kozlowski, Communications and Public Relations Manager for Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains, Girl Scouts have a long history of helping in hard times. They participated in food and clothing drives during the Great Depression, collected scrap metal and ran courier services during World War II, and lent their voices to the fight for racial equality in the 1960s.
“Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains is proud of the girls who stepped up in this time of need and met the challenge of working together under the restrictions imposed by the pandemic,” noted Kozlowski. “They will become Bronze Award Girl Scouts, who have changed the world for the better.”
Visit www.girlscoutsgwm.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.