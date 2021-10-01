Guatemalan Children’s Home Director Speaking At Lyndonville Church Sat. Evening

LYNDONVILLE - Tiffany Applegate the director of the Shadow of His Wings children’s home in Guatemala, has come 2,500 miles to Vermont and will be sharing on what’s going on with the organization and its plans for the future, according to local longtime volunteer Dan Thompson, who has made multiple mission trips to Guatemala to help.
Applegate will be at the Lyndonville United Methodist Church, 100 Church St., Lyndonville, this Saturday from 6 to 7 p.m. to share and answer questions, Thompson said.
Please come and join the group for an ice cream sundae social hour. Help show her some NEK love and support and bring a friend, please, said Thompson.
