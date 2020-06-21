ST. JOHNSBURY — In addressing several issues in a recent campaign stop in St. Johnsbury, Republican gubernatorial candidate John Klar said shrinking the size of government, and getting word out to voters about the true meaning of conservatism are among the priorities in his campaign.
The campaign kicked off recently at what Klar, a farmer, lawyer and tax attorney from Brookfield, called “an exploratory, dip-the-toe-in-the-water” event in Burlington. “With two days notice we had over 60 people,” he said in remarks to a group of eight people at the Rotary Club’s Centennial Pavilion.
Highlights of his 60-minute talk:
• The economy, preserving local schools and teacher pensions, and the opioid crisis are the three key areas of his campaign. In expanding on that, “the idea is to get Vermonters to come together on the stuff we Can fix, that we’re not arguing about social ideas that are dividing us and that we’re never going to agree upon.” In quoting British author C.S. Lewis, “if you send out the whole fleet and they go their own way, they don’t arrive at the same port.”
• The Constitution “should be a priority for all of us. It is the way red and blue people, rich and poor people, black and white people come together to have a society. It has been working for 250 years. It is being destroyed, and if it ain’t broke, don’t break it.”
• COVID-19 “is not the evil disease that it’s been [portrayed as]. I’m very respectful of illness; my wife is an RN, my daughter an EMT, but we need to go on with life again. That balance has not been struck.”
• The economy, teachers and opioids “are the three most complex issues Vermonters face. Who’s going to fix the economy? That’s the debate that I, as a Vermonter, want to have over next two months through November.” Referring to state government, “Let’s talk about what your plans are to rescue us from the financial distress that you helped create.”
Klar has talked to a cross section of people getting feedback about the issues important to them. “Farmers, businesses, people who make $10 an hour, teachers — I was raised around teachers. I want teachers to be taken care of; their pensions are in crisis.”
As a former public defender who saw firsthand, fallout from opioid abuse, “when you lose the economy, more people use drugs, more commit suicide, there are more domestic problems. It’s a vicious cycle.”
“We need to shape a group of people who will take back the conservative position and take it to the voters so that we can at least be heard,” Klar said, and toward that end referred to his 2020 Vermont Farming Manifesto. “It’s not just about farming, it’s about all business. It’s not about all business, it’s about shrinking government,” he emphasized. As a farmer himself, one who farmed in Barton and Irasburg before moving to his family’s land where he is the seventh generation to live there, the manifesto focuses on agriculture as well. “It talks about how important farming is, how much it builds up Vermont’s identity, how important it is to have local food for security & health. Once you abandon your agriculture, you abandon it at your peril.”
The candidate addressed other issues as well. “Vermont has the second-highest education costs in the country, the fourth highest health care costs, the fourth highest welfare costs,” he said. “Let’s talk about shortening the legislative session to two months. That will save more money than [Gov]. Phil Scott’s [latest proposal] to legalize casino gambling.”
“The biggest issue between left and right in 2020 is, what we think government should do, how much we trust government to do it, and how much we think they can do it efficiently,” he remarked. “We’re showing a unity that this party lacks historically, but especially under Gov. Scott. This is concurrent with Democrats starting to fragment because progressives have gone too far to the left. Democrats are becoming increasingly disconnected, increasingly big government, increasingly elitist, and I’m not alone in this.”
