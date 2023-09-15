LITTLETON — Leading candidates for governor have weighed in on state senator and Littleton selectwoman Carrie Gendreau’s stance on LGBTQ+ murals.
Republican Kelley Ayotte and Democrats Cinde Warmington and Joyce Craig all disagreed with Gendreau (R-Littleton), who criticized the murals as unwanted public symbols of queerness.
In a statement, Ayotte, a former U.S. Senator and the current frontrunner, said in a statement, “I appreciate Carrie’s hard work for the North Country, but I disagree with her comments.”
The Democrats took a stronger stance.
Warmington, a second-term member of the Executive Council, made a campaign stop at the Littleton murals on Thursday where she voiced strong LGBTQ+ support to approximately 20 people in attendance.
“We need less division and hatred. We need more diversity and equity and inclusion,” she told supporters. “There’s nothing extreme about that. That’s who we are.”
Warmington squeezed the Littleton mural appearance into a pre-existing campaign schedule, in order to send a message that “we have no place for hate here.”
“I don’t want to see hate sold in our communities. This peddling of hate from the extreme right has no place in our communities,” she said. “I stand with the North Country, which is a welcoming and inclusive place. I stand with the LGBTQ community, and I just wanted to make that clear.
Meanwhile, Craig, the three-term mayor of Manchester, issued a statement in support of the Littleton area LGBTQ+ community.
“Hate directed towards the LGBTQ+ community has no place in New Hampshire. The recently created murals brought to Littleton by combined community efforts are beautiful pieces of art indicative of a strong and welcoming community. I stand with Granite Staters who are calling out this despicable hate towards our LGBTQ+ neighbors,” Craig said. “In the face of these intolerant remarks, I am encouraged to see the outpouring of support from residents who are sending a strong message in standing up for their friends, family, and fellow Granite Staters in Littleton. New Hampshire is, and will remain, a welcoming state where everyone can have the opportunity to build the life they want.”
Gendreau’s controversial statements came near the end of the Littleton Select Board meeting on Aug. 28.
Speaking as a board member, Gendreau criticized newly painted LGBTQ+ murals located on the side of a three-story mixed-use building at 60 Main St.
Among her comments, she said, ”What went up is not good. It was not good. I won’t get into it. I don’t want that to be in our town. I don’t want it to be here.”
In a subsequent interview, she declined to apologize for her comments and expressed love for LGBTQ+ people, but condemnation for their lifestyle.
“Even Jesus said [that] in the end times, evil will be good and good will be evil. He makes it very clear that when a man lies with a man, it’s an abomination. He destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah because of homosexuality,” she said. “God is very clear as to what his view is on this.”
Gendreau’s comments have been met with backlash, with 300 attending a recent Select Board meeting in protest.
In the wake of push-back, Gendreau resigned under pressure from the Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank’s Board of Directors.
Gendreau has been outspoken and unapologetic about her deep religious convictions.
She grew up in a religious household, was raised in a Baptist church, and at a very young age (“at five of six years old”) she accepted Jesus Christ as her personal lord and savior, she previously said.
Last year she successfully lobbied to begin Littleton Select Board meetings with an opening prayer.
