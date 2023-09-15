LITTLETON — Leading candidates for governor have weighed in on state senator and Littleton selectwoman Carrie Gendreau’s stance on LGBTQ+ murals.

Republican Kelley Ayotte and Democrats Cinde Warmington and Joyce Craig all disagreed with Gendreau (R-Littleton), who criticized the murals as unwanted public symbols of queerness.

