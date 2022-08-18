Gumrukcu Ordered To Vermont In Murder For Hire Case

Serhat Gumrukcu (Photo Courtesy of The Wall Street Journal)

Serhat D. Gumrukcu is now being transported to Vermont to face allegations in federal court that he arranged for the kidnapping and murder of Danville resident Greg Davis in 2018.

Gumrukcu, 39, of Los Angeles, Calif., is the alleged mastermind of the murder-for-hire conspiracy. He has been in federal detention in California since he was arrested this spring and indicted on a charge of racketeering and murder.

