Gym Owner, Local Attorney To Press Issue Against State

The state is backing off its effort to keep a Rutland gym closed since an official loosening of COVID-19 restrictions against such businesses is expected to be announced today, but the gym’s owner and his attorney from Walden are taking the conflict in a new direction.
Attorney Deb Bucknam, on behalf of her client, Sean Manovill, owner of Club Fitness, filed a counterclaim against the state on Wednesday, naming Gov. Phil Scott and Attorney General T.J Donovan. Manovill is seeking compensation for lost revenue since March 13 when the virus-inspired lockdown on business activity began.
A hearing in Rutland Superior Court today was initially planned for the state to argue for the continued closure of the fitness center. The hearing will continue but only as a status conference because the state no longer sees a point in arguing for the business to remain closed.
“The Governor is expected to authorize additional re-openings on May 29, which will likely result in new guidelines for re-opening gyms and fitness centers,” noted the state’s motion filed Thursday. “In the interests of conserving Court and party resources, the State is withdrawing its motion for preliminary injunction to avoid litigating legal issues that are likely to be mooted that same day.”
The state stands by its decision earlier this month to seek the forced closure of Club Fitness, which was approved temporarily by the court on May 15. On the strength of Governor Scott’s executive order related to “non-essential” businesses being closed to the public for fear of spreading the coronavirus, the attorney general justified his move against the fitness facility.
Bucknam’s counterclaim says the government’s order that resulted in the closure of Manovill’s gym means the government, along with Scott and Donovan in their officials capacities, should compensate Manovill for his lost business. In particular she points to Vermont law and notes that the government’s action was a “taking” of Manovill’s property.
“Counter-plaintiffs’ property was taken by emergency order of the Governor dated March 13, 2020, resulting in the closure of counter-plaintiffs’ business,” the court filing notes. “Counter-plaintiffs have not been awarded compensation for the taking.”
Bucknam asserts the law requires compensation for the property owner aggrieved by the taking and any court costs and attorney’s fees incurred must be paid by the state.
In naming Scott and Donovan in the counterclaim, Bucknam states that they failed to uphold Manovill’s constitutional rights to due process and equal protection under the law “by singling out their (Manovill and Club Fitness) business for indefinite closure, when other similarly situated businesses are allowed to open.”
The court filing from Bucknam asks the court for a trial by jury. It specifically seeks that the government not restrict the operation of the gym; award compensation that covers the lost business revenue since March 13; award damages for economic and emotional distress; award court costs and attorney fees.
The AG’s office on Thursday acknowledged the filing of Bucknam’s counterclaim and said it’s ready to fight it.
