A local attorney is now leading a Rutland gym owner’s legal battle against the state and its effort to shut down his business as a response to virus restrictions and fears.
Deborah Bucknam, an attorney from Walden, was contacted by Sean Manovill, owner of Club Fitness in Rutland, last week. Manovill said it was a case of mutual referrals that brought him and Bucknam together. He said a supporter of his gym recommended her.
Manovill said since his conflict with state authorities over the operation of his gym began he sought legal counsel but up until last week hadn’t found the right person. With Bucknam, he said, he’s got the right attorney. “She’s amazing,” he said.
Bucknam said Manovill’s case is an important one as it deals with constitutional concerns.
“Closing down a legal business is unprecedented, and triggers some serious constitutional issues,” she stated. “The ‘takings’ clause has perhaps the most profound effect. It is well settled that the state cannot regulate a legal business to extinction, (which the courts have ruled is a “taking”) even if temporary, without compensation, under both the Vermont and Federal constitution, as well as under the emergency management statute.”
On Tuesday, Bucknam filed paperwork in Rutland Superior Court challenging the state’s restraining order on Manovill’s business and seeking an injunction against the state’s interference with the gym operation.
“It is in the public interest to deny a preliminary injunction to the state, and to grant a preliminary injunction to the Defendants, ordering that they be allowed to fully open their facilities,” noted Bucknam in her filing.
The Vermont attorney general on May 15 sued Manovill and the club for staying open in violation of state rules governing “non-essential” businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. A judge that day granted a temporary order barring the gym from operating.
Among the stated reasons for the judge’s decision was “the state will suffer immediate and irreparable harm if Defendants continue to operate…”
When Gov. Phil Scott issued the executive order ordering the closure of non-essential businesses to the public in March, Club Fitness closed but then reopened on May 1. Manovill then temporarily stopped operating the gym after the attorney general sent a cease-and-desist letter May 5. He then reopened on May 15. Bucknam contends in her court filing that Manovill reopened on May 15 after a conversation with the attorney general earlier in the week during which Manovill was told it was possible the governor would announce a reopening of gyms on May 15.
The reopening allowance was not given by the governor on May 15 and has yet to be given. Bucknam’s court filing notes that health and fitness facilities are the only businesses still closed under the governor’s executive order as of Friday. “As of May 29, 2020, the only business still completely closed by government order are fitness centers, spas, gyms and ‘similar’ businesses,” the filing notes.
Manovill said it’s ironic that the only businesses not allowed to open at a time of a health crisis are businesses like his that focus on health and fitness.
Among Bucknam’s challenges to the restraining order against Club Fitness is the argument that the state will “suffer immediate and irreparable harm” if the gym is allowed to be open. First of all, she wrote, Manovill asserts that no one who used his facility the short time it was re-opened contracted COVID-19.
Further, Bucknam wrote, “Finally, although the Government interest in the safety of its citizens is extremely important, in this case the danger to Vermonters by opening up businesses is minimal. If the number of deaths associated with COVID-19 creates such an important government interest so as to allow the closing of thousands of businesses without any due process whatsoever, then virtually any event which the government believes is a crisis could trigger such a drastic response. For example, according to the Federal Centers for Disease Control the average flu death rate in Vermont is 57, while death from COVID-19 is 54 … Under the Government’s theory it could order the shutdown of all Vermont businesses during flu season.”
A court hearing is set for Friday in this case.
“This isn’t about a selfish publicity move,” said Manovill. “The goal here is to pave the way for other small businesses like mine. I hope this sets a precedent because it’s a dangerous thing for the government to have so much power they can literally picky and choose which businesses get to open.”
