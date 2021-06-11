Gypsy Moths Are Plaguing Vermont

Many Vermonters around the state are encountering gypsy moth (Lymantria dispar dispar) caterpillars causing defoliation of their trees, state officials are saying.
This invasive insect arrived in the United States over 100 years ago and has been expanding its range ever since. The gypsy moth can be a significant defoliator (leaf eater) of trees and shrubs, and although they prefer oak trees, high populations will cause them to eat many types of leaves, including maple and pine. Gypsy moth caterpillars can create a nuisance for homeowners, from the sights of caterpillars climbing the sides of residences and falling excrement, to the sounds of chewing on leaves.
Vermont has not seen a large outbreak of gypsy moth since 1991, although it has been present at low levels for decades. At the time of the last major outbreak, a fungus called entomophaga maimaiga became prevalent in the area and significantly decreased the gypsy moth population. This fungal pathogen is most abundant after periods of wet weather. Due to the recent droughts and dry weather we have experienced over the last few years, populations of this fungus have been limited and allowed the gypsy moth numbers to increase.
Although gypsy moth caterpillars are damaging, otherwise healthy trees can often survive a few years of successive defoliation. Defoliation and drought conditions can combine to stress tree health and vigor. Due to this combination of stressors, Vermont may see another year or two of high levels of gypsy moth activity unless the state sees some rainy seasons to increase the population of the gypsy moth-killing fungus.
Based on the current stage of the outbreak, chemical controls are not recommended for large-scale areas. However, there are practical, non-chemical steps homeowners can take to limit damage and decrease next year’s population:
• Keep your plants well-watered throughout the summer to reduce stress.
• If there are only a few trees, caterpillars can be squished or pruned out of the trees and then submerged in soapy water.
• Egg masses can be removed from trees between August and May to reduce infestations in forthcoming years. Use a scraper to carefully remove the masses and submerge them into a container with soapy water or alcohol so that they can be destroyed (not onto the ground where they may still hatch).
• A band of burlap can be installed around the trunk of the tree this year and can be monitored and trap for caterpillars. It can also encourage egg masses to be laid on the burlap this fall. After the eggs are laid, you can remove the burlap and destroy the egg masses. This can help reduce populations next year. Start by wrapping an 18-inch wide strip around the tree at chest height. Tie a string around the center and fold the top portion down to form a skirt, with the string acting as a belt. Pick off the caterpillars daily and dispose of them by submerging them into a container with soapy water or alcohol.
