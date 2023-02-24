H.258 Opponents Not Heard By House Education Committee

Essex-Caledonia County Republican Representative candidate Terri Williams

MONTPELIER — The House Education Committee did not hear from opponents of H.258 during two days of public testimony this week.

Only supporters of the bill, which would end public funding for most private schools, provided testimony during public hearings on Wednesday and Thursday.

