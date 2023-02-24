H.258 Opponents Not Heard By House Education Committee

MONTPELIER — The House Education Committee did not hear from opponents of H.258 during two days of public testimony this week.
Only supporters of the bill, which would end public funding for most private schools, provided testimony during public hearings on Wednesday and Thursday.
Mill Moore, executive director of the Vermont Independent Schools Association, said it was unusual to have such one-sided representation.
“In this case I think it was a surprise that the committee chose to hear four strong advocates lay out their case, without doing anything more,” he said.
The only member of the committee to challenge testimony was Caledonia-Essex Rep. Terri Williams (R-Granby), who shared concerns about the bill’s impact on St. Johnsbury Academy and Lyndon Institute.
H.258, and its sister bill S.66, create exceptions for Vermont’s four historic academies, but SJA and LI officials have doubts.
According to Williams, more than 150 residents — many from the Northeast Kingdom — have already contacted the committee with opinions on H.258.
She encouraged more people to email their concerns to local legislators, members of the House and Senate Education Committees, and Gov. Phil Scott.
“I will be fine if we receive a whole bunch more,” she said.
Meanwhile, Moore said, the Vermont Independent Schools Association is planning its response and aims to offer testimony at a future House Education Committee hearing.
Leaders of Lyndon Institute and St. Johnsbury Academy have not been asked to testify yet, but are eager to do so.
Rep. Williams encouraged them to take proactive steps, to ensure their opinions are heard before the legislation moves out of committee.
The only person slated to testify on H.258 next week is Jeanne Collins Deweese, Retired Superintendent, Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union.
House Education Committee Chair Peter Conlon said “while not specifically testifying on H.258 but being fully aware of its existence, in the days/weeks leading up to the bill introduction, we had testimony from folks from SJA, BBA, North Bennington Village School, two independent schools in Chittenden County and Sharon Academy (twice). Plus, testimony from two organizations that accredit them.”
