LYNDONVILLE — The annual H.O.P.E. — Helping Other People Everyday — Color Run/Walk is back this year, after a more than 2 1/2 year hiatus, the nonprofit agency which benefits people with help from food to clothing and more, announced this week.
According to H.O.P.E. founder and Executive Director Jodi Wheeler and Operations Manager Jaime Brown, the event is planned for Saturday, Sept. 18. It will kick off as usual in Bandstand Park in the Village of Lyndonville, starting at 10 a.m.
“This is a community event for the whole family!” an announcement for the upcoming Color Run/Walk stated. “It has been two-and-a-half years since our last Color Run/Walk, and we are hoping to make this year bigger and better than ever before.”
Wheeler said, “This has been a challenging year for everyone … Needs are high especially with our elderly and shut-ins, and fortunately we have been able to meet those needs and create those connections. We’ve had to skip our two big fundraisers last year, the Color Run and Warm Your Heart, so we’re looking forward to this year’s color run to finally get together, have some fun and raise some money for the community support we provide.”
Bob McCabe, president of the H.O.P.E. board, said on Thursday, “After 18 months, H.O.P.E. brings back their 7th annual Color Walk/Run. A family event, the Color Run has drawn hundreds of participants to Lyndonville’s Bandstand Park,” in years past.
“This year’s event will be held in conjunction with NVU-Lyndon’s Homecoming/Alumni Weekend,” said McCabe. “Volunteers from all of Caledonia County help make this one of H.O.P.E.’s biggest fundraisers.”
The agency, in an announcement sent to the newspaper this week, stated, “This fun, vibrant, (and messy!) event will feature a walk/run course throughout the two-and-a-half-mile Stephens Loop in Lyndonville, along with a children’s course, music, food trucks/tables and children’s activities on Bandstand, all in support of the many services and programs H.O.P.E. provides to this community.”
“This could be a great team-building event for your company or organization,” the announcement went on.
According to information posted on H.O.P.E.’s social media, the first 500 people who register for the run/walk will get a free T-shirt.
The check-in begins at 9 a.m. in Bandstand Park, and a warm-up will begin with a DJ at 9:30 a.m.
There is a new expanded children’s course this year around a large portion of Bandstand Park for 10 and under and the ticket cost for that group is $5. Tickets are $10 for Northern Vermont University students with ID, and 11-18-year-olds, and $25 for adults over 19.
The children’s course begins at 11 a.m.; kids will receive a punch balloon instead of a T-shirt.
T-shirts at the registration table on race day are “first come, first serve, so register now!” H.O.P.E. recommends.
There will be a tie-dye station at the event, a face painting booth and two food trucks — Two Tamales, and Rocky’s New York Style Hot Dogs.
The Color Run/Walk is H.O.P.E.’s biggest fundraiser of the year.
Brown said, “Fundraising proceeds support H.O.P.E.’s many services provided to the community. We are excited to be able to host the Color Run once again, after a 2 ½ year absence. We are planning on having a bigger event than ever before, with things for the whole family to enjoy, from music and food to fun activities for the kids, the day promises to entertain all ages. We are still looking for help to make this year’s event the best it can be. If anyone would like to volunteer to help with the Color Run, give us a call at 626-3228.”
Pre-registration will be available online until Sept. 14, and in-store until noon on Sept. 17, the day before the event. Tickets are available online at www.hopevermont.com or at the store on Church Street in Lyndonville.
