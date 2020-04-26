LYNDONVILLE — The doors to the thrift shop and community center at H.O.P.E. are closed on Church Street temporarily amid the COVID-19 shutdown, but staff and volunteers have pivoted to other ways to assist the community.
H.O.P.E.- Helping Other People Everyday - founder and executive director Jodi Wheeler said in the past two weeks, “H.O.P.E. has been thriving.”
She reported to the volunteer run board for the nonprofit that, “We have been able to fill many needs within the community and also facilitate response from other agencies to make sure people are getting what they need.
One thing H.O.P.E. is coordinating, said Wheeler, is overseeing a volunteer-led effort to have Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) made for local health care workers and those in need of masks in local essential businesses.
She said more than 350 masks have been sewn and material and elastic for seamstresses has been gathered and distributed through H.O.P.E.
“We have also been able to coordinate seven pieces of medical equipment to those that have not been able to receive any in a timely manner,” said Wheeler.
Wheeler said, “We’ve been working with a huge group of sewers; we are the drop off location when the masks are done and we also have provided a lot of fabric and elastic (we’re out of elastic now though, hopefully getting some more soon) we have provided masks for Passumpsic Bank, NVRH nurses, Bournes, Darling Inn (and) several supermarkets, and gas stations.”
She said, “Nancy Aubin headed the project,” with a corps of devoted seamstress volunteers who have been pitching in to help create enough masks for those who need them.
“Bournes also just gave a $400 donation in honor of Nancy Aubin who has been working so hard on this,” added Wheeler on Saturday.
She said, “There is a plastic bin with a sign on it outside of H.O.P.E., at 136 Church Street, in Lyndonville, where people can drop off donated masks”
In the past two weeks, Wheeler reported, 117 COVID-19 related packages have been given out to those in need, which contain clothes, linens, toiletries, emergency food, diapers and more.
Also, H.O.P.E. noted that it has worked to assist in donating meals through Junipers at the Wildflower Inn on Darling Hill Road and through Auntie Dee Dees in East Burke, for families in need, adding up to $4,820 in food assistance with meals which support two local businesses, as well.
In addition, Wheeler said in recent weeks, H.O.P.E. has provided 98 backpacks filled with emergency food to supplement school-based meals to children in the area in need, for a total of $2,450 in donations.
Most schools are continuing to pick up their backpacks weekly at H.O.P.E., and distributing them in addition to school-based breakfast and lunches being sent into the communities on school buses during the Coronavirus response since schools are closed for the year, but many children rely on the school meals for sustenance.
Wheeler also noted in her update that four emergency food bags totaling $160 in donations, have gone out.
A total of 219 in emergency packages with a value of $7,430 has been distributed in all, to assist community member with supplies they need to get through the Stay Home, Stay Safe order put into place by Gov. Phil Scott.
