H.O.P.E. Planning MLK Project Warmth On Slain Civil Rights Leader’s Birthday

At the H.O.P.E. store in Lyndonville, free winter coats and warm winter clothing were given away in past years for free in honor of the slain civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, the national holiday honoring his birthday. On Monday, the slain civil rights leader's birthday and a national holiday, there will be free, warm, winter clothing donated by community members distributed throughout downtown Lyndonville. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)

LYNDONVILLE — Almost since its founding, the nonprofit Helping Other People Everyday, known better as H.O.P.E., has marked slain civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday with a free coat giveaway.

This year, amid the ongoing pandemic — and the national reckoning around systemic racism — the organization, located on Church Street, is planning an event on Monday, the holiday honoring Dr. King, with AmeriCorps volunteers, in a project called Gifts of Warmth, said H.O.P.E.’s Office Manager Jaime Brown on Thursday.

