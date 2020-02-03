Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Elizabeth Hubbard, who works at Sutton School, collects backpacks filled with non-perishable food for distribution through the Newark and Sutton schools, from H.O.P.E. in Lyndonville on Thursday afternoon. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Henry Holderby, 17, of St. Johnsbury Academy, volunteering at H.O.P.E. on Thursday, filling backpacks of food for local children in need. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
The annual H.O.P.E. fundraiser is Feb. 22 at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon. Tickets are available now. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
H.O.P.E. in Lyndonville. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Henry Holderby, 17, of St. Johnsbury Academy, volunteering at H.O.P.E. on Thursday, selecting non-perishable food to fill backpacks of food for local children in need. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
LYNDONVILLE — H.O.P.E., which stands for Helping Other People Everyday, is looking for some community help to continue its charitable operations.
To that end, the nonprofit organization that operates on Church Street in Lyndon is planning its annual Warm Your Heart fundraiser at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon on Feb. 22. The event, which is the largest single fundraiser of the year for H.O.P.E., runs 5:30-9:30 p.m.
