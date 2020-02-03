LYNDONVILLE — H.O.P.E., which stands for Helping Other People Everyday, is looking for some community help to continue its charitable operations.

To that end, the nonprofit organization that operates on Church Street in Lyndon is planning its annual Warm Your Heart fundraiser at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon on Feb. 22. The event, which is the largest single fundraiser of the year for H.O.P.E., runs 5:30-9:30 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments