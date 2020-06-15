LYNDONVILLE — Although the door has been locked at H.O.P.E. on Church Street, the nonprofit (Helping Other People Everyday), has been busier than ever helping to cover the increased needs people have during the pandemic, reports the nonprofit’s manager, Patricia McGill.
Starting tomorrow, H.O.P.E. will re-open its doors to the public for the first time in nearly three months, said McGill.
As Gov. Phil Scott has begun allowing the Vermont economy to re-awaken, 25 percent capacity is now permitted in retail, and H.O.P.E.’s staff have been working for how to safely resume operations for staff, volunteers and the public.
McGill said appointments will be taken for half-hour visits at the shop. The capacity to be allowed inside is 10 people total including staff and volunteers. Everyone will be required to wear masks and social distance. Customers will be provided with masks if they don’t have one.
Staff and volunteers will have their temperatures taken before beginning work, and frequent disinfecting will be the new norm for all the contact points where customers intersect, such as at the cash register, explained McGill.
Cash will be discouraged for paying for purchases, she said, so people should try to use debit or credit cards to pay for anything at the store, if possible.
The bathroom at H.O.P.E.’s thrift shop will not be open to the public for the foreseeable future, nor will the dressing rooms.
Outdoor Rummage Sales Planned
On nice weather days, there will be tables set up out in front of the shop and people can bring their own bags and the cost of filling a bag will be $1, said McGill, so people can watch for the rummage-sale style sales out front starting soon.
Parking will be on the street to allow room for that outdoor sale activity as well as to allow for social distancing, so that vehicles don’t use up the front area of the store, explained McGill of the outdoor sales plan.
Re-opening the thrift shop for sales is important for H.O.P.E. to begin to bring some income back in, said McGill.
She said the staff are going to give the appointment system a try starting this week, but they’re not positive how it will work out, “This may not work, were going to do it for a week and give it a try.”
The shop helps to raise money for the organization’s human services outreach programs, from food assistance to work with the homeless and much more.
McGill stressed that H.O.P.E. will be following the single use plastic bag ban that goes into effect in Vermont on July 1 so the rummage sales and any in-store sales will encourage people to bring their own bags.
During the past few months, McGill said, “We’ve taken this opportunity to freshen the store up.” She said H.O.P.E.’s founder and executive director, Jodi Wheeler, has lent her “artistic eye and creative energy” into making improvements in the shop’s layout and displays and there are some new surprises to make the store more inviting for customers.
When the governor’s Stay Safe, Stay Home order went into effect in mid-March, McGill said the shop closed down as they were required to do, but services provided by the charitable organization actually saw increased activity.
“We’ve been very busy behind the scenes,” she said. “Our services have increased; the need is still out there, it’s greater than ever.”
Grants Help Sustain H.O.P.E.
She said H.O.P.E. was fortunate to receive several grants during this period as well as took advantage of the federal Paycheck Protection Program to help sustain the organization through the past few uncertain months and to sustain its work.
McGill said H.O.P.E. has been working in collaboration with other organizations to meet the increased need for food donations to local people, including working with several local businesses whose customers have donated to help including Auntie Dee Dee’s Homemade Baked Goods in E. Burke and Juniper’s restaurant at the Wildflower Inn in Lyndon, and with Faith In Action, Northeast Kingdom Community Action, and others.
Auntie Dee Dee’s, run by Danielle Ekasala, has also been donating fresh, homemade bread to be distributed during the pandemic, said McGill.
Curbside services and deliveries have been offered through H.O.P.E., and will continue to be, for those in need.
The backpack program which H.O.P.E. runs and distributes through local schools stepped up to be bigger, family-size emergency food packages during the pandemic, and ran through the end of the school year last week, said McGill.
“Jodi is doing a lot of deliveries,” she said of emergency food distribution happening through H.O.P.E. to shut-ins and elderly people, helping to supplement Meals on Wheels services.
McGill said, “We are working with tons of people,” saying the effort to help those in need amid the pandemic has been “an amazing amount of collaboration.”
A mini-grant for purchases of fresh vegetables from local farmers was awarded recently from the Vermont Food Bank to help with food needs, said McGill.
Other grants came in from the PCG emergency grant, the Hoehl Family Foundation, Kingdom Trails Association, an emergency grant from the Vermont Foodbank, the Vermont Community Foundation COVID-19 Fund, the Vermont Community Fund, and the Edwin and Helen Lynch Fund.
For the time being, because of not having had sales for a few months, and a lack of storage, donations will not be accepted at H.O.P.E. said McGill; down the road, they will re-open donations she said, and will let the public know.
People in need of help - and people who want to help, as well as anyone wishing to make an appointment to shop in the store beginning tomorrow, can contact the store at 626-3228.
Donations to assist H.O.P.E. can be made by sending checks to the nonprofit at P.O. Box 403, Lyndon Center, VT 05850.
