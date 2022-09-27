H.O.P.E. Receives $7,000 Grant
Helping Other People Everyday on Church Street.

LYNDONVILLE — H.O.P.E. (Helping Other People Everyday) recently received a $7,000 grant from the Vermont Community Foundation’s Northeast Kingdom Fund.

The grant will help further H.O.P.E.’s mission of helping people in the community. Since 2005, H.O.P.E. has assisted several thousand NEK individuals in need through programs and services such as its emergency food pantry, homeless program, emergency household packages, backpack program, princess project, Christmas program and many others.

