H.O.P.E. Receives $7,000 Grant

LYNDONVILLE — H.O.P.E. (Helping Other People Everyday) recently received a $7,000 grant from the Vermont Community Foundation’s Northeast Kingdom Fund.
The grant will help further H.O.P.E.’s mission of helping people in the community. Since 2005, H.O.P.E. has assisted several thousand NEK individuals in need through programs and services such as its emergency food pantry, homeless program, emergency household packages, backpack program, princess project, Christmas program and many others.
The Northeast Kingdom Fund is a permanent philanthropic resource dedicated to supporting the people and communities of Caledonia, Essex, and Orleans Counties. Its grants “are decided by a committee of local residents, providing philanthropy for the Kingdom, by the Kingdom,” said executive director Jodi Wheeler.
H.O.P.E. operates out of a thrift store in Lyndonville. Its mission is to assist those in need with life’s necessities, in a compassionate, respectful manner. They are located at 136 Church Street.
The Vermont Community Foundation inspires giving and brings people and resources together to make a difference in Vermont. The heart of its work is closing the opportunity gap-the divide that leaves too many Vermonters struggling to get ahead, no matter how hard they work.
