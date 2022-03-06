LYNDONVILLE — Like so many good causes, the annual charity auction to raise funds for Helping Other People Everyday, better known as H.O.P.E., has been hit hard by the ongoing pandemic - once again canceling the February dinner, dance and auction long hosted by the agency.
Board President Bob McCabe said the group will host an online auctiont his year to try to raise funds for its backpack food program, food shelf, thrift store, and other public support services.
“This will be the biggest fundraiser we have had in two years because of COVID,” said McCabe. “Usually our silent auction is held during our Warm Your Heart dinner and dance, the last one was in February 2020. We miss getting our supporters together as all organizations have during COVID,” said McCabe. “Our event always brought together a wide range of community members. We thought we would have our popular Color Run in the fall, but this was canceled when the Delta variant appeared after our planning had started.”
“We switched gears a number of times to meet specific short-term issues,” McCabe said of how the agency worked with community partners to respond to the needs of the communities during the ongoing pandemic. “An example of this is the Everyone Eats program that not only supported local restaurants by purchasing meals but also had H.O.P.E. delivering these meals to people in need.”
Auction Opens March 17
The H.O.P.E. Silent Auction will begin online on March 17 at 8 a.m., and run through noon on March 31. The online auction is taking the place of the Warm Your Heart event.
H.O.P.E. Operations Manager Jaime Brown said in recent days, “We had begun the planning of our annual Warm Your Heart Event late last year, but it became evident that restrictions would not change enough for our regular ticket buyers and bidders to want to attend, making the expenses far outweigh any proceeds we would bring in, so we went with our second option of having a strictly online auction, as other organizations have recently done.”
“Luckily, the past two years have taught us to be flexible and always to have a back up plan, so an online auction was discussed months ago,” added Brown.
Brown added, “Many local businesses have donated so far, such as Kirby Mulch, Peggy Bakes, Burke Mountain, Sanderson Bowls, Powers Park, Cal Rec, Freighthouse and Mosaic, Kingdom Trails, Maple Grove Farms of Vermont, Jeff Cleveland Construction and many more. So many items to choose from, there is truly something for everyone. For those looking to strictly support H.O.P.E. who would rather not bid, there will be a donation link on the auction site as well.”
The link for the site is : https://sites.google.com/view hopesonlinesilentauction
In the past year Brown said H.O.P.E. has helped 1,289 individuals in need, and they come from 512 households. Those people and families represent 33 different towns and agencies which reached out for assistance.
Brown said the past year’s outreach by H.O.P.E. illustrates the impact the agency has on the region, “Of those 1,289 people, this is a snapshot of how we helped many of them:
• 1,028 backpacks were given out to children from 8 area schools *these numbers are down from the previous year, as many state and federal programs were extended to assist with the feeding those in need. We anticipate as the country transitions out of pandemic/emergency status, these programs will end in the coming months, and the requests for help will increase dramatically;
• We assisted 27 homeless individuals with items such as clothing, food, personal hygiene products, as well as tents, blankets/sleeping bags, etc. This is an issue that we are working closely with not just area agencies, but at the state level as well to address key factors that play a major role in stemming the tide of homelessness;
• Six families who were victims of a fire or flood who were left with nothing but the clothes on their backs received assistance from us to help set up a new household;
• 281 people received 1496 Everyone Eats meals from our store location in Lyndonville between February and June of 2021;
• Many people are still struggling with the lingering effects of quarantine, whether from illness, loss of job/income, or missed time at work due to lack of school/daycare. We have provided 280 individuals with necessities they would otherwise be unable to afford or in many cases not be able to find, such as cleaning supplies, toilet paper, personal care items, or even clothing. Many of these individuals were and are still home-bound for various reasons.”
Jodi Wheeler, the founder and executive director of H.O.P.E. who began the organization in response to seeing the needs of local children and families, said of the auction and the need for support for the charitable agency, “H.O.P.E. has been hard at work partnering with schools and area agencies to help fill in the gaps as we continue to wait for the new normal to start.”
“The last two years have taught us to be fluid and agile in meeting the needs of people in our community,” said Wheeler. “In any given day we are providing care packages for homeless people helping foster parents pick out clothing for their children or assisting teachers with classroom items and necessities for their students providing diapers and wipes delivering meals food and cleaning supplies books puzzles to shut ins and seniors.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.