LYNDONVILLE — For the 5th year, H.O.P.E. collected gifts for local children during the months of November and December, to be given at Christmas. Schools within the Kingdom East School District acted as a clearinghouse for families in need of a little help this holiday season.
This year, in collaboration with Faith in Action and Toys for Tots of Montpelier and West Lebanon, Christmas boxes were given to over 400 children within the Northeast Kingdom. “This would not have been possible without the help and support of donors, volunteers, and community members giving their time and monetary donations to such a worthwhile program,” noted information provided by H.O.P.E. “To those who purchased gifts, sent in directed donations, packed Christmas boxes and in some cases delivered gifts, we offer our most sincere thanks from everyone here at H.O.P.E. It warms our hearts to know so many near and far believe in our mission of helping other people, everyday, and we wish you all a Happy New Year.”
