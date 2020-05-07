Habitual Offender To Be Held In Violent Robbery Despite COVID-19 Health Concerns

NEWPORT CITY — A Newport man charged with robbing and biting a woman in the Maplefields gas station parking lot April 3 will continue to be held in jail without bail - even though as an asthmatic he faces a higher risk in prison of a COVID-19 infection.
Dontay Canada, 37, pleaded not guilty at a video arraignment in Orleans Superior Court to felony charges of assault and robbery with injury, aggravated assault and unlawful restraint in the second degree, plus a misdemeanor charge of providing false information to police to implicate another person, according to court records.
Judge Robert Bent renewed his initial order to have Canada held without bail pending trial. He did so noting that Canada has asthma which would make him vulnerable to the pandemic.
Bent also noted that Canada might spend some time in jail awaiting trial, “given the backlogging created or exacerbated by the current pandemic.”
He pointed out that Canada has children and a grandchild in Vermont.
Bent agreed with a motion by the Orleans County state’s attorney’s office calling for no bail because Canada could be legitimately be convicted as a habitual offender and face up to life in prison.
Bent said denying bail is appropriate under state law when the alleged crime is violent and there are no conditions of relief that would protect the public or specific individuals from further harm.
Canada has been convicted of aggravated assault, aggravated domestic assault and four other felony charges, records show.
And the alleged assault in Newport City occurred while Canada was released on bail with conditions for charges in Chittenden County of resisting arrest, assaulting a police officer, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Bent noted.
Newport City Acting Chief Travis R. Bingham reported that about 11:30 p.m. on April 3, police heard a “distraught young woman” screaming at the gas station and mini-mart parking lot. They found her with abrasions to her hand and arm and human bite marks on her hands.
She told police that Canada, who she knew only as an acquaintance, assaulted her, taking $700 and threatening to shoot her, Bingham stated.
The assault was caught on surveillance video and witnesses saw it, police said. Police said they found $865 and a Tracfone hidden in Canada’s pants.
Bent looked at the surveillance video and reviewed the police affidavits in the case.
“The court finds the evidence of guilt to be great,” Bent stated.
“The court could, of course, exercise its discretion and release Mr. Canada. The court is not willing o do so on this record.
“The allegations are of a fairly random attack where robbery was the motive. The event was physically violent and the randomness of the attack makes the court concerned that it may happen again.
“The court finds that the public would be at a greater risk to have Mr. Canada free. Nor is the court convinced that he would follow conditions of release,” Bent concluded.
