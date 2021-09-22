Two habitual offenders from Coos County have been charged in the September round of felony indictments handed up by a grand jury on Friday at Coos Superior Court in Lancaster.
Roger L. Cass, 25, of Columbia, was indicted on a Class B felony count of unlawfully driving after being certified a habitual offender.
On July 10 in Columbia, prosecutors said Cass drove a 2014 Chevrolet Sonic on Route 3 in Columbia after being certified a habitual offender in May 2020 by the New Hampshire Department of Motor Vehicles, which revoked his driver’s license.
Dawn E. Fraser, 38, of Lancaster, was indicted on a Class B felony count of unlawfully driving after being certified a habitual offender.
On Aug. 4 in Lancaster, prosecutors said Fraser drove a 2009 Kia on Route 3 in Lancaster after being certified a habitual offender in October 2020 by the New Hampshire Department of Motor Vehicles, which revoked her driver’s license.
