DANVILLE — Hail clobbered crops at the McDonald Farmstand on Friday, cutting the strawberry season short.
Too much rain was already limiting this year’s strawberry season, said Farmstand owner Jacob Mills, but hail that peppered the plants early in the afternoon on Friday pretty much brought the season to a close about a week sooner than normal.
In the region that day, Danville appears to have been hit the hardest by the weather. There were reports of lightning strikes, water covering the roadway on Route 2B and the hail. The Danville section of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail was impacted in several locations by blown-down trees.
On Monday, Mills recalled the moments leading up to and including the hail storm.
“It started thundering, then it was like right over the top of us,” he said. “There was a burst of lighting and a couple of minutes later it (hail) started coming down. For about five minutes it really kind of peppered everything.”
Fearful that the wind would blow into the greenhouses, Mills said he ran through the hail to close the doors. He felt the pellets pelting him.
“It didn’t feel good; they kind of hurt,” he said.
He said most of the stones were smaller than marbles, but they covered a large area and made an impact.
“It kind of looks like someone took a shotgun and blew the plants apart,” he said.
The McDonald Farmstand on Route 2 is a popular place for people to purchase produce. Mills and crew also provide crops to Marty’s 1st Stop to sell. Additionally, local restaurants receive fresh produce from the Farmstand gardens.
The Farmstand’s social media space communicated the news, noting, “We ask for your patience as a majority of our outside crops are ruined. Our strawberry season has come to an abrupt end. We will continue to try our best to offer you the freshest, locally grown produce and as always we are so grateful for the support of our community and families.”
The post generated many comments of concern and support.
“We will continue to support you and buy your beautiful veggies and flowers,” noted one person.
Another person wrote, “We love your farm and farm stand. You are doing such wonderful things and I feel so fortunate to have you nearby. I thought of you during the storm and hoped you’d fare better. So sorry.”
In addition to the strawberries, other crops that took a pounding include lettuce, spinach, arugula, broccoli and Brussels sprouts. Some of the vegetable plants were inside the greenhouses and were not damaged.
Mills said he hopes plants impacted by the hail are not lost. “We’ll see what comes back; I’m not completely counting everything out yet.”
There is an opportunity to replant some of the crops, but for some vegetables, it’s too late in the season, said Mills, who has owned and operated the Farmstand for about six years. Brussels sprouts, in particular, require a seed-to-harvest growing season of about 110 days.
Mills said the Farmstand will make the most of the growing season despite the setback. There is one thing that would help, he said.
“We need the sun to shine.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.