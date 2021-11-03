Halloween Incident In St. Johnsbury Leads To Charges Against Local Man

A Newport man has been charged with felony 2nd degree aggravated domestic assault following an incident at 105 Mountain View Drive in St. Johnsbury on Halloween.
Wilfred Sheltra Jr., 56, pleaded not guilty to the charge in Caledonia County Superior Court on Monday and was released by Judge Timothy B. Tomasi on conditions after signing for a $1,000 unsecured appearance bond.
Caledonia County Superior Court
Police say Sheltra is accused of putting a 45-year-old woman in choke hold, bending her thumb backward and twisting her leg during an altercation reported by a third party at 10:50 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.
According to court documents, the alleged assault occurred at “Building B” of the housing complex following an argument between Sheltra and his alleged victim.
“Sheltra denied that any of those things happened,” wrote Vermont State Police Tpr. Evan Johnson in his report.
Police say neither party appeared to be intoxicated.
A review of Sheltra’s criminal record by police showed he has twice failed to appear in court as directed and that he has been arrested multiple times for domestic assault and was convicted of the charge — as well as violation of an abuse prevention order — in Orleans Superior Court in 2019. Sheltra was then sentenced to serve six to 12 months in prison.
Police say the records check showed Sheltra has also been arrested in Franklin County and Chittenden County for domestic assault, but he was not convicted.
Sheltra now faces a possible sentence on the new charge of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
