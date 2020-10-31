Halloween on Horseback

The three Roy girls, in Barnet, decided to paint their horses and dress as Native Americans on Halloween, Oct. 31, and ride through West Barnet, instead of doing the standard trick or treating. The girls felt that, with COVID-19 and social distancing, this was the best way for them to dress up and enjoy the holiday doing what they love — riding their horses. Starting at left, Maegan Roy, age 12, is riding Rusty. She is the daughter of Bobbie and Gary Roy Jr. Next is Jodi Roy, age 18, riding Factor; and Sarah Roy, age 12, riding Chuckles. They are the daughters of Dian and Joe Roy. (Courtesy Photo)

