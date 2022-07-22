Hamel Pleads Guilty In Ax Attack

A New Hampshire man accused of trying to chop a woman’s head off with an ax in Groton two years ago has been convicted of felony 1st degree aggravated domestic assault in Caledonia Superior Court.
Dereck Hamel, 59, of Lisbon, pleaded guilty to the charge as part of a plea agreement negotiated between Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski and defense attorney Kelly Green of Chelsea.
And Hamel’s sentence is going to save the State of Vermont a lot of money over the next five years.
Caledonia Superior Court
Hamel was charged in July 2020 with aggravated domestic assault with a deadly weapon, burglary into an occupied dwelling, first-degree unlawful restraint, interference with access to emergency services and first-degree attempted murder after being accused of trying to kill Groton resident Mary Ellen Corbett, 59, with an ax.
However, the state’s case against Hamel was significantly weakened when Corbett - who survived the ax attack - died in October of 2021 at a friend’s house.
That led to the dismissal of two of the charges pending against Hamel because Corbett - who would have been the state’s primary witness at trial - was no longer alive.
Hamel has already served two years in pre-trial detention behind bars in a New Hampshire prison.
On Friday, Hamel was sentenced to serve 0-4 months in Vermont in exchange for his guilty plea.
But after that, the State of New Hampshire will pay the bill because Hamel will be transferred back to the Granite State where he will serve five more years in prison on a parole violation related to the ax incident.
The state dismissed charges of burglary and attempted murder as part of the plea deal. Hamel admitted to using the ax against Corbett during the hearing.
According to court documents, Hamel had been in a prior relationship with Corbett and was in her house waiting for her to come home with an ax in his hand. When she arrived, he announced he was there to kill her.
“Hamel gestured to Corbett and said ‘put your head right here’ telling her to lay her head on the kitchen table,” wrote Vermont State Police Tpr. Stacia Geno in her report. “He told her that (he) loved her and said, ‘the time is now.’”
Police said Corbett defended herself with a chair as Hamel swung the ax which struck her on the left side of her face and her arm. But Hamel fled the scene after Corbett stabbed him with a kitchen knife.
Hamel was later located by New Hampshire authorities at his home in Lisbon where he was taken into custody by officers from the New Hampshire Department of Corrections.
