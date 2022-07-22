Hamel Pleads Guilty In Ax Attack
Buy Now

Dereck Hamel appears in Caledonia Superior Court by video from a New Hampshire jail on Friday, Nov. 19, 2020.

A New Hampshire man accused of trying to chop a woman’s head off with an ax in Groton two years ago has been convicted of felony 1st degree aggravated domestic assault in Caledonia Superior Court.

Dereck Hamel, 59, of Lisbon, pleaded guilty to the charge as part of a plea agreement negotiated between Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski and defense attorney Kelly Green of Chelsea.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments