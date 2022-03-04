DANVILLE — A handmade Ukrainian flag is flying here in support of the country under attack by Russia and in memory of the flag maker’s grandparents who were born there.
Mountain View Drive resident Judy Salamandra Corso stitched the 3-foot by 5-foot flag together last week after finding the right shades of yellow (signifying fields of wheat) and blue (for a cloudless sky) fabric. The granddaughter of people who left the country as teenagers and immigrated to the United States for a better life, Corso said she felt like she needed to do something as Vladimir Putin invades her grandparents’ homeland.
“I decided that I needed to do something more than just send money to help support the Ukrainian people after the invasion by Putin … and I guess I put it up hoping that maybe the neighbors would ask,” she said.
The first call about the flag came from a neighbor within five minutes of Corso displaying it. It was from Jenness Ide who called it beautiful and a timely and fitting addition to the exterior of Corso’s home after learning a bit about Corso’s ancestry.
Nicholas Salamandra left Ukraine and came to the U.S. in 1906. Carolina Stachera came to the U.S. five years later. Both were born in the western part of Ukraine, which was under the control of Austria-Hungary at the time. Both were born into farming families. Both left their homes behind when they were 15 years old, brought over by older brothers who were already here, and both were processed into the country through Ellis Island.
“They came to the country for opportunities that weren’t available to them in Ukraine,” said Corso. “They were actually very lucky when they got out. It was prior to decades of turmoil.”
They made it out, she said, for the betterment of themselves and a future that brought their son, Corso’s father Theodore, who graduated college at age 19 with a degree in aeronautical engineering, herself, and her children, a daughter in Brooklyn, N.Y., working graphic design, and a son, who recently earned a master’s degree in engineering. Her son is named Nicholas, after her grandfather.
When Grandpa Nicholas and Carolina arrived in the U.S., both made their way to a small pocket of Ukrainian immigrants in Connecticut. They met through friends and were married in 1916. They worked hard to make the most of their move to America. At times they worked as many as four jobs. A few years later they bought their own home in Middlefield, Conn., which is where Corso grew up.
Nicholas Salamandra and the older brother who came to the U.S. before him were able to bring another brother over from Ukraine, and the Salamandras wanted to bring additional family members here, but the stock market crash wiped out the savings that would have made that possible.
“They were saving their money to get them over and on the advice of his older brother he invested in the stock market, because they were making such a good return. And sure enough, in 1929 he lost it, and so they were not able to get them out,” Corso said.
Remaining in Ukraine as an independent farmer struggling to work your own land was a dangerous thing to be when Joseph Stalin and the Soviet Union pushed into the country. “Stalin began a concerted effort to - I will say right out - to wipe out the Ukrainian culture,” Corso said.
An entry on the History channel website notes, “The Ukrainian famine—known as the Holodomor, a combination of the Ukrainian words for “starvation” and “to inflict death”—by one estimate claimed the lives of 3.9 million people, about 13 percent of the population. And, unlike other famines in history caused by blight or drought, this was caused when a dictator wanted both to replace Ukraine’s small farms with state-run collectives and punish independence-minded Ukrainians who posed a threat to his totalitarian authority.”
Corso said her ancestors living there at the time were farmers and considered “rich” by the encroaching Soviets because they had land and a modest farm through which to sustain themselves. “The view was anybody who’s got a cow is rich, and therefore they were on the wrong side of the bourgeoisie and proletariat,” she said.
Those “on the wrong side” included her great-grandfather and one of her grandfather’s brothers. “They were taken by Stalin’s thugs,” she said. “And you don’t know what happened. You don’t know if they were killed immediately. If they were sent into the Gulag … They were simply taken and either killed or sent to Siberia, and they were never heard from again.”
That time in history up through the decades of the Soviet Union rule left an impression with the Ukrainian people, Corso said.
“There are a lot of Ukrainians who do not like Russians at all,” she said. “And this invasion by Putin is a reminder what Russians did any number of times.”
When the Soviet Union fell in 1991, said Corso “it was a hope that Ukrainian people could finally have a chance to make their own country … They were finally getting on their feet and finally making progress toward having a free and successful country of their own, and Putin steps in. Putin’s attitude toward Ukraine is stuck in the last century. He wants to go back to the way things were in the Soviet Union, and that’s just not acceptable.”
Corso said it’s important for Americans to take an interest in what’s now happening in Ukraine.
“A lot of people barely know where Ukraine is, and they may not recognize or understand the importance that area has played in history and the importance that it serves,” she said. “It seems far away but it can have a real impact on Americans and losing Ukraine to Putin will also make him bolder. It can endanger Europe. It ultimately could drag us all into serious war. So we need to be able to put the brakes on him.”
She said comfortable Americans need to be willing to possibly endure an economic impact to severe sanctions that need to be placed on Russia in an effort to get Putin to back down.
“People aren’t going to like that, but it’s better than the alternative because the alternative is world war three,” she said.
She was asked how far the U.S. should go to help the Ukrainians repel Putin.
“I don’t want to go to war,” she said. “Part of me, probably the emotional part, would like to see a few bombs dropped on some of those supply caravans that are winding their way toward Kyiv or into other parts of Ukraine. Another very emotional part of me would like to see somebody take out Putin, but the logical part knows that there’s real risk of a full-scale war, which would turn into a world war and I do not trust that Putin would not use nuclear weapons.”
Corso, who is married to retired Danville dentist Stuart Corso, said it was their plan to go to her grandparents’ homeland for a “heritage tour” shortly after they retired, he from dentistry and she from work as a lawyer.
“First COVID shut us down and then this war,” she said. “I don’t know if there will be anything left to visit.”
