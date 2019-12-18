Hanukkah Holiday Begins Dec. 22

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Bethlehem Hebrew Congregation members invite the community to the annual Bethlehem Hanukkah candle lighting at 5 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 22 on the Bethlehem Town Hall lawn. The story and song-filled ceremony ends with light refreshments and dreidel games.
Nine-branched Hanukkah menorahs (candelabras) around the world will shine at this time with the lighting of the first candle of the season. On each of the next seven nights, another candle is lit on the menorah, bringing the total on the last night to eight glowing tapers, plus the “shamash,” the server candle, used to light all the other candles. The menorah, lit at sundown each night of the holiday, is placed in full view of the street, even on the outside porch if possible, to share the light and importance of this holiday of religious freedom and rededication to religious ideals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.