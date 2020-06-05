ST. JOHNSBURY — The owner of Moose River Campground in St. Johnsbury got some good and bad news in recent days, and she’s hoping the good will be good enough to offset the bad.
First the good news: Gov. Phil Scott loosened COVID-19 related restrictions further on Friday, benefiting the campground in two ways — how many people can lodge there and who can lodge there. Scott doubled the occupancy rate for lodging facilities from 25 percent to 50 percent, and state officials said people living in large portions of New England and New York can visit Vermont without having to quarantine. The allowance takes effect Monday.
“It’s a step in the process to get this important sector of our economy moving again,” Scott said.
Good news travels far and fast, and Mary Lunderville, co-owner of Moose River Campground near the intersection of routes 18 and 2 in St. Johnsbury, was on the phone with someone from upstate New York early Friday afternoon taking a camping reservation. The state identified 55 counties in parts of New England and New Hampshire where the presence of the virus is low enough so that people living there don’t pose a threat of bringing the virus across the state border into Vermont.
Lunderville had already taken six reservations on Friday, and she was encouraged by the changes the state announced Friday. “I’m glad he (Gov. Scott) said 50 percent,” she said.
Just before the pandemic hit in March, Lunderville said she was already getting a lot of reservations and was looking forward to a busy summer. She said last year was the best season she’s had.
The stay home order by the governor in mid-March hit Lunderville’s campground hard. Reservations were canceled and she had to delay the opening of the campground until May 22; she usually opens the Friday before May 1. And then when she could open, restrictions on occupancy (25 percent) and allowed occupants (no out-of-staters) were financially painful restrictions.
“It was looking like a really fantastic summer and then March hit and it went right down the tubes,” Lunderville said. “We did 1 percent in May of what we did last year.”
Last year in one month of operations from May 1 to June 1, Moose River had 74 campers. In the two weeks she’s been allowed to be partially open this year, she’s had 12. “I can’t catch up because I lost a whole month and a half,” she said.
She is optimistic that current and future loosening of restrictions will translate into an OK season. “I’m down 94 percent at this point from where I was last year, but reservations are really picking up,” she said.
Due to distancing and sanitized surface requirements, the campground amenities are limited. The limit on gathering size is 25, which means the campground-wide bonfires can’t happen. No tenters are allowed this year because the lack of available bathroom facilities. The pavilion is closed. The camp store is closed, which among other things means no morning coffee, and any activities that are traditionally held, including the pig roast and the skillet toss, are canceled.
She also has to do a health check before she can allow any guest to come into the campground. Campers can’t exit their vehicles, and Lunderville needs to point a touchless thermometer at their heads to verify they don’t have a fever.
Still, Lunderville said Moose River will make the most of the summer and into the fall, and she hopes for all the business she can get, especially in light of the mail she got on Thursday.
It was bad news.
It was from the town of St. Johnsbury and it was her new tax appraisal. He property value shot up by $82,000.
“I’ve got a phone call into Chad (Whitehead, town manager),” she said, hoping that the massive increase can be addressed.
