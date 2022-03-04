Something is bubbling in Lyndonville.
Business partners Matt Young and Bud Stevens are preparing to open a hard seltzer brewery off of Route 5.
They intend to call it “The Vermont Hard Seltzer Co.” and aim to produce hard seltzers that reflect the company’s Northeast Kingdom roots.
The seltzers would be made with locally sourced ingredients and some flavors may be maple-tinged, as a nod to the Green Mountain State’s signature industry. Vermont generates over 50 percent of the country’s maple syrup.
That regional identity is important. From the moment the idea for a hard seltzer brewery crossed his mind, Young said he wanted it to be “about Vermont.”
The Vermont Hard Seltzer Co. would be the region’s first entry into the fast-growing, multi-billion hard seltzer industry.
It would tap into a growing public preference for a low-calorie, low-carbohydrate alcoholic drink option.
VHS would also provide consumers with an alternative to the area’s many craft beer breweries.
“There are a tremendous amount of beers out there, and the trend seems to be moving to seltzer,” Young said.
In addition, Young said, the seltzer industry is in its infancy.
While craft beer breweries dot the landscape in New Hampshire and Vermont, craft hard seltzer breweries are uncommon.
Vermont Hard Seltzer Co. aims to fill that void at the local level.
“There a lot of seltzers, but not craft seltzers. So I wanted to concentrate on this,” he said.
Young has been a full-time automobile auctioneer for 20 years and Stevens has extensive experience in the beer brewing industry.
Vermont Hard Seltzer would be located in the former Lyndon Educational Alternative Resources Network (LEARN) building at 37 Pleasant St.
Young has reached a purchase and sales agreement for the property, pending permitting.
The property is connected to town water and sewer service and is visible, and easily accessible, off of Route 5.
Coincidentally, it is located next to the building where Young’s parents ran a real estate office for many years.
“The first five years of my life, I grew up in a home that bordered that property, and my parents had a real estate office there for over 30 years. So, yeah, very familiar with that spot right there,” Young said.
According to Young, the business would include a tasting room, a retail space, and parking for between 15 to 20 cars.
He said Vermont Hard Seltzer Co. would be small in scale, with two employees, and that the business would not generate significant light, noise, or traffic.
Young said the business may occasionally hold events, such as new flavor launches, which could feature a food truck and ‘singer-songwriter’ scale entertainment.
However, he said those events would be infrequent and would not stretch into the night. He projected a 9 p.m. closing time on weekends.
The project remains in the permitting process.
The Development Review Board heard an application for a conditional use permit on Thursday and other permits will be required for water, wastewater, and alcohol production and sales.
However, Young said, retailers local and non-local have already expressed interest in carrying Vermont Hard Seltzer Co. products.
“We’re excited to be part of the local community, and to become something the community is known for,” he said.
