Julia Before is the best-kept secret in Northeast Kingdom athletics.
Competing outside of the spotlight, on the club gymnastics circuit, the Lyndon Institute senior has quietly become the top gymnast in the state.
To some, that makes her one of Vermont’s best high school athletes. Period.
Recently, the 17-year-old Sutton resident won the USA Gymnastics Level 9 state championship, a feat she called “a bit of a surprise.”
Up next, she faces the top gymnasts in the northeast at this weekend’s 2021 Level 9/10 Region 6 Championships at the MassMututal Center in Springfield, Mass.
Her division features 48 competitors from Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont. The meet kicks off tonight (April 23). For live results visit meetscoresonline.com.
“Regionals is a pretty big event; it is intimidating,” she said, noting that she previously qualified for a regional championship at Level 7 when she was 11 years old. “I’m excited and nervous — like any competition but more so.”
So how did Before reach the top of the podium?
The answer is simple: Hard work.
QUICK ASCENT
Driven and determined, Before has invested countless hours in gymnastics. She currently trains year-round, 16 hours a week at Kingdom Gymnastics in St. Johnsbury.
It’s part of a packed schedule. She is also a top-notch student (Valedictorian for the LI Class of 2021), a member of the LI cheer team (in the fall and winter), and she works a part-time job at Aldrich’s General Store in West Burke to fund her gymnastics training (five days, 25 hours a week).
“I basically spend most of my time working, doing homework, training at Kingdom year-round and at cheer in the fall and winter high school sports seasons. Sometimes it’s hard to balance everything but I like to be busy,” she said, noting that “Every moment I’m not at work or practice, I try to spend completing and getting ahead on the following week’s schoolwork. I tend to work ahead in hopes that I’ll eventually have nothing to do and will be able to take a day off. Yet for some reason, that never really seems to happen.”
Similar to the classroom, Before proved a quick study in the gym.
She began competing in gymnastics at age 7. She picked up the basics quickly and was asked to join the Kingdom Gymnastics team. She entered her first competition at age 9 at Level 5.
About those levels. Competitors in USA Gymnastics advance through levels 1-10. Each level has its own set of unique rules that increase in difficulty.
In a short time, Before rapidly ascended through those levels. She skipped to Level 7 at age 11, winning a state title and advancing to her first regional competition, and moved up to Level 10 at age 13, again winning a state title.
During that time she practiced every day after school, for about 25 hours a week.
While the fundamentals came easy, the state meet wins did not, she said.
“I spend a lot of time in the gym falling and getting back up. I train hard and have to work on skills over and over, again and again and again,” she said, adding that, “I’m not sure when gymnastics became a passion … I do like the intensity of the sport. You have to make quick decisions and focus completely on what you are doing. Every training session is a challenge. You have to be willing to take on those challenges.”
A BREAK, A RETURN
Entering Lyndon Institute, Before decided to take a break from competitive gymnastics. She took a year-and-a-half off from the sport.
Then, two years ago, she was contacted by St. Johnsbury Academy coach Beverly McCarthy, who wanted Before’s advice on teaching a particular skill. McCarthy invited Before to attend a practice and give pointers on a vault technique.
“I agreed, and that night I stepped back into the gym. Though incredibly nervous, I was quickly greeted by the girls and was back on the mat offering pointers and throwing a few skills myself,” she said. “The real moment came as I tumbled across the spring floor for the first time in years. I didn’t just go for an easy pass either, I went all out. As I landed with a huge smile across my face, I turned, locked eyes with [Kingdom Gymnastics] Coach Donna Reed, and with tears in her eyes she said to me, ‘Welcome Home.’”
Knowing how much it cost, Before began working at Aldrich’s General Store to pay her gymnastics tuition, competition fees, and other costs.
“And I wanted to relieve my mom of that added financial pressure,” she said. “[My mom] was hesitant to let me at first, since she always wanted me to focus on doing what I love, and not worry about the expenses that come along with it. But I know taking over the payments has helped a little and I know it is greatly appreciated.”
Since returning to the gym, Before has been coached by McCarthy.
McCarthy has been impressed with Before’s progress despite a layoff from the sport, not to mention training interruptions during COVID-19.
“To be out for a couple of years, and to come back and be at the level she is at, that takes determination and perseverance and focus. But she’s driven that way,” McCarthy said, noting that Before maintained her agility and spatial awareness as a flyer for the LI cheer team. “If she hadn’t been doing cheer at the level she was doing it, it would have taken her longer to build up that strength. But she had an awful lot of muscle memory. It didn’t take her long to add the higher-level skills back in.”
TAKING FLIGHT
The pandemic canceled the 2020 Vermont state meet, and much of this year’s club gymnastics schedule. So Before went into the 2021 state championship with little knowledge of her competition, or how she compared.
So she focused on herself — and walked away with the crown.
“We didn’t have many competitions this year so I didn’t know what to expect from competitors and I hadn’t been at a state meet for years,” she said, noting that “There is excitement and a lot of nerves. Part of the challenge is not letting the nerves get the best of you. For this season my goal was to prepare myself as much as possible for each competition, I tried to control what I could, and prepare myself for anything that I couldn’t. I wasn’t sure if I could keep the nerves in check so winning States was a bit of a surprise.”
She credits her mother, Tina Before, grandmother, Rachel Norway, and aunt, Terri Norway, as her biggest supporters.
They have attended all of her competitions — and the ones they couldn’t attend in person during COVID, the watched — and have served as Before’s personal cheering squad.
“My mom in particular has seen me through the rough of it all. She’s calmed my nerves before a competition, encouraged me when she could sense the frustration or doubt creeping in, and held me up in the clouds when I had won. I couldn’t have accomplished all that I have, and I wouldn’t be the athlete or person I am today, without her,” she said.
In addition, she said, her coaches (notably McCarthy and Reed) and teammates (particularly Bryanna Palmer and Lizzy Jones) have been constant sources of encouragement, motivation and friendship.
“We have been with each other through all our ups and downs,” she said. “McCarthy, in particular, is patient, encouraging and gently pushes me. She reminds me to try to keep all the stress that comes with the sport in perspective. The gymnastics community in Vermont is super supportive of each other. Teams cheer each other on at competitions. We all know how hard everyone has to work and it’s a fun sport to watch.”
Another supporter, Before said, is her LI cheer coach Ashley Stoddard.
“Whether it be in regards to cheer or gymnastics, she keeps me whole and ensures that I am able to perform to the best of my ability while accomplishing what I set out to do,” she said.
Looking ahead, Before will conclude her competitive gymnastics career with this weekend’s regional championship. Then she will wrap up high school, and enroll at the University of Vermont this fall.
She plans to pursue a career in the medical field. She won’t be competing in college gymnastics, and McCarthy has suggested she take up rock climbing — an equally difficult and disciplined sport — as a next athletic challenge.
McCarthy expects that whatever Before does, she will be successful.
The coach expressed that in a college letter of recommendation that she wrote for Before, which concluded with the following paragraph.
Wrote McCarthy, “For many, flight is a momentary gift. For Julia, it is an imperative. Julia moves toward this next step in her life with the same focus and passion that has brought her to where she is today. This strong young woman is ready to take on the challenges and rigors of this big next leap. Julia is ready to take flight.”
