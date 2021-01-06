The Hardwick Area Food Pantry (HAFP) recently received a $5,000 grant from the Vermont Community Foundation’s Northeast Kingdom Fund. The grant will help further HAFP’s mission of providing food to those that are impacted by food insecurity.

“HAFP is extremely grateful for the generosity of the Vermont Community Foundation’s Northeast Kingdom Fund. This grant will provide the necessary resources to allow HAFP the opportunity to expand our outreach in the Craftsbury and Albany areas and serve more families in need,” said Reeve Basom, board president.

