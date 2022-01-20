HARDWICK — The Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) awarded $22,000 to Hardwick in state Municipal Planning Grant funds.

Hardwick successfully competed against 50 municipalities and was one of 24 funded. The town will now hire a consultant who will work with the Downtown Commission to create the organizational framework for a downtown organization and develop a five-year strategic plan.

Downtown Commission Chair Shari Cornish is thrilled to confirm that this grant will enable the group to move forward in its application for Downtown Designation. Hardwick will have a year and a half to complete this project under the terms of the grant award. The local team is hoping to find a consultant in hopes of seeing positive results emerge ahead of the 18 months that the grant provides to complete the work. The downtown designation will help Hardwick plan for growth in the center of town, and could unlock funding possibilities for the future. The commission will work on designation as a first step toward focused development planning for the Hardwick business community.

“As Vermont continues to grow its economy, municipal planning grants help communities accelerate local solutions, energize downtowns, and remove barriers to much-needed housing,” said Vermont DHCD Commissioner Josh Hanford.

Awarded annually and administered by DHCD, the Municipal Planning Grant program supports local community revitalization and planning initiatives. Since 1998, officials say the program has provided $13 million to 237 cities and towns across Vermont.

