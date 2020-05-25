Hardwick companies are collaborating to manufacture and distribute hand sanitizer. The hand sanitizer, produced according to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) approved formulation, will be made available to area businesses, essential workers, first responders, and any resident in need.
Personal-size hand sanitizers are available for area residents at the Hardwick Village Restaurant and the Craftsbury General Store at no charge. Hand sanitizer will be made available directly to area businesses.
Hardwick companies, Vermont Natural Coatings and Cattis have been joined by Vermont Soy, Jasper Hill and Cabot Creamery in sourcing ingredients and packaging, and in providing labor to produce the hand sanitizer. Emerald Scientific is donating ethanol in support of the cause.
“We are pleased to be able to assist our communities and help protect our fellow Vermonters during these challenging times,” said Vermont Natural Coatings founder and president, Andrew B. Meyer.
“Our respective companies recognized that together, we have the capacity to help. It seemed a natural project for us undertake,” said Eric Kawka, co-founder of Cattis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.