Hardwick Drug Case Moved To Lamoille County

Caledonia County State's Attorney Jessica Zaleski

Hardwick Police arrested a female drug suspect with so many pending charges in Lamoille County that the case was transferred there on Monday.

Danielle Lowe, 33, homeless, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court to misdemeanor charges of cocaine possession, violating conditions of release, possession of narcotics and a felony charge of cocaine possession.

