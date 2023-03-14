Hardwick Drug Case Moved To Lamoille County

Hardwick Police arrested a female drug suspect with so many pending charges in Lamoille County that the case was transferred there on Monday.
Danielle Lowe, 33, homeless, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court to misdemeanor charges of cocaine possession, violating conditions of release, possession of narcotics and a felony charge of cocaine possession.
According to records from the Department of Corrections, Lowe is already being detained on $50,000 bail at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington on nine Lamoille County charges, including aggravated assault on a police officer, assault with a deadly weapon and eluding law enforcement.
Caledonia Superior Court
“Defendant has multiple pending dockets all pending in the Lamoille Unit,” wrote Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski in her motion to change venue. “Defendant’s last known address is listed as Morrisville, VT.”
The Lamoille County State’s Attorney’s Office agreed to the change of venue and Judge Justin P. Jiron granted the motion.
According to court documents, Lowe was arrested on Jan. 20 by Morrisville Police at 1795 Hopkins Hill Road in Hardwick on four outstanding arrest warrants and outstanding charges from the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Office.
Police say Lowe was also found to have cocaine and narcotics.
The court in Lamoille County released Lowe, but she failed to show up for a court hearing on Feb. 10, and a new arrest warrant was issued.
On Feb. 13, Hardwick Police Ofc. Paul Barnard went back to 1795 Hopkins Hill Road in Hardwick and arrested Lowe again. Police said Lowe was again found to be in possession of drugs.
“I transported Lowe to the Vermont Superior Court, Lamoille Criminal Division,” wrote Ofc. Barnard in his report. “Then I transported her to the Northeast Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury. Shortly after leaving the facility, I was called back due to one of the correctional officers finding crack on Lowe’s person. Correctional Officer Powers explained to me that she had been conducting a routine unclothed search of Lowe and Lowe removed a small plastic baggy with white chunks from her genital area. Officer Powers asked Lowe what it was, and she told her it was crack.”
Lowe faces a possible sentence of over seven years in prison and over $100,000 in fines.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.