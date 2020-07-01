Hardwick Electric Board: Craftsbury Academy Should Pay For Its Electricity

CRAFTSBURY — The Hardwick Electric Department’s board of commissioners says that Craftsbury Academy school board’s refusal to pay a large overdue electric bill is unfair to the 11 towns served by the department.
The school district and non-profit municipal electric utility are arguing over a $143,927 electric bill that accumulated over nine years due to the installation of a faulty meter by Hardwick Electric.
Craftsbury School Board filed a complaint with the Vermont Public Utilities Commission about the bill, saying the district did not know that the meter was faulty.
The school district was billed for 15 percent of the electricity used over that nine-year period until the utility discovered the problem last year and billed for the remaining 85 percent used by the school district.
The commission has opened an inquiry into the complaint.
The school board stated last week that Hardwick Electric is to blame and should not make Craftsbury Academy pay the bill in full. The school board said the overdue bill came as a surprise last year and stated that Hardwick Electric should have known the meter was faulty.
On Monday, Hardwick Electric board of commissioners stated that the utility did install a faulty meter in 2010. Because of the meter, Craftsbury did not pay 85 percent of the electricity the school district used. HED discovered the error in 2019.
“Since that discovery, Hardwick Electric has attempted to work with Craftsbury Academy to resolve the matter by following the law and having Craftsbury Academy pay for the electricity they used for nearly a decade through a fair and reasonable payment plan. This is matter of fairness.
“Hardwick Electric is simply asking Craftsbury Academy to pay for the electricity they used and that other ratepayers paid for,” the board wrote.
As a non-profit utility, the board stated that there are no shareholders who can cover unforeseen or additional costs.
“Our ratepayers have been covering the cost of Craftsbury Academy’s electric use for almost 10 years. This is not fair to our ratepayers.”
Hardwick Electric has been communicating with the school board for a year now trying to reach an agreement on payment of the overdue bill, the commissioners stated, including an offer to spread the payments over 10 years without any interest.
The board of commissioners stated that this would be in line with the law and the PUC’s past practices.
“Unfortunately rather than coming to an agreement on a reasonable and fair payment plan … after the Vermont Department of Public Service agreed with Hardwick Electric’s position in this matter, Craftsbury Academy instead chose to ignore Hardwick Electric’s further communications and spread misinformation on social media and in the press.
“While we understand that having to begin to pay for such a large amount of electricity is not something anyone wants to do, it is a matter of fairness.”
“It is our hope that Craftsbury Academy will now do the right thing and pay for the electricity they used for a decade.”
HED General Manager Mike Sullivan stated Wednesday that “The PUC standard when it is found that a customer is not paying for the power delivered to them is to have the utility make a good faith effort to recover what is owed - for the benefit of all other ratepayers who paid for that power.”
Craftsbury Academy’s board stated that HED “threatened to cut off the power to our school when we would not pay everything that they demanded,” the board stated.
The parties in the case are expected to comment on the situation and a schedule for hearings today.
