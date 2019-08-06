On Monday at 6:32 a.m. the Hardwick Fire Department was dispatched to 71 Woodbury Street in Hardwick for a reported structure fire. When the firefighters arrived they discovered heavy smoke coming from the residence of Raymond Pickette, 39, and located a fire burning in the basement.
After the fire was extinguished, Fire Chief Tom Fadden requested the assistance from the Vermont State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit in determining the origin and cause of the fire.
