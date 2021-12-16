BURLINGTON — The towns of Hardwick and Holland are two of six recently announced AARP Vermont Winter Placemaking grants. The six grants total $24,000, with each of the six communities receiving a $4,000 grant. Also awarded were Wilmington, Roxbury, Johnson and Burlington’s Old East End neighborhood.
The Winter Placemaking Grant Program encourages demonstration projects that create public spaces and streets that are safe and accessible for everyone. This is the fourth year of the program, which aims to help communities build social capital that can help lead to permanent change supporting healthy, active lifestyles for all ages and abilities.
“These grants are aimed at improving our public spaces, which play a vital role in making us feel connected to one another and our communities,” explained Kelly Stoddard-Poor of AARP Vermont. “When winter sets in and the temperature drops and the days grow darker it’s easy to forget the important role that our public spaces play. This is when isolation is at its highest among older adults. By investing in vibrant, inclusive public spaces we can help reduce social isolation.”
The Placemaking projects are intended to inspire and educate community leaders and residents. “We have seen that these communities can start small by test-driving a process in the community with the expectation that the project will be further improved upon and refined over time — and hopefully lead to permanent change,” said Stoddard-Poor. “Demonstration projects like these have led to positive exciting new improvements in communities across the country.”
In Hardwick, the aim is to incorporate beautification efforts in the village center with lighting during the darkest months of the year, to include wrapping of 15 lamp posts and six trees. The lighting will provide light for pedestrian safety and support economic vibrancy in the village center.
In Holland, the goal is to create an accessible, indoor, heated walking path for seniors during the winter months when walkability conditions are unsafe and treacherous on rural roads without sidewalks, and to hold monthly meet-ups for walking groups and yoga.
