HARDWICK — Atkins Field in Hardwick played host to the second annual Community Farm & Food Celebration, led by Hardwick Center for an Agricultural Economy and the Hardwick Farmers’ Market Friday afternoon.
It was part of the week-long assortment of statewide festivities put on in correspondence with Vermont’s Open Farm Week, which serves to celebrate local foods and the people that grow them by hosting tours, workshops, activities and events on farms throughout the Green Mountains.
Community members interacted with farmers and animals, learned about farming traditions and were able to taste for themselves the locally-grown food. It’s a tradition that has been carried out in one way or another since the early 2000s and is now in its eighth year as Open Farm Week.
“CAE sees these events as an opportunity to connect the communities of the Northeast Kingdom with the farms, farmers, and artisans who have provided and sustained the region for so long,” Hardwick CAE Communications Manager Lylee Rauch-Kacenski said.
A wide variety of vendors selling local products filled the majority of Atkins Field, as did the ongoing foot traffic of shoppers, samplers and socializers. There were activities for children, including goats to pet and horse-drawn wagon rides.
The celebration in Hardwick was just a glimpse of what has been taking place at local agricultural establishments all throughout the state this past week.
Open Farm Week spans from Aug. 7-14 and is participated by many in Vermont. It is an opportunity for people to meet the farmers, interact with the animals and see the crop, and an inside look at how their “favorite high-quality Vermont products get to [their] plate.”
“The idea is to get people on to farms and to support the agricultural economy,” Rauch-Kacenski said.
The list of events and workshops being held is quite diverse — a true representation of the Vermonters participating. Lavender Essentials in Derby hosted an event Friday and the next day held a 5K and Mac ‘N Cheese Festival. Bell Farm in Danville is hosting their event on Sunday, “Raw Milk & Cookies: Tour a Micro-Dairy.”
Others include “The Journey of Wool” at Cynefin Farm in Townshend; flower crown making at Sweet Roots Farm in Charlotte; “Moos & Brews & Cocktails Too!” at Billings Farm and Museum; a pancake supper at Silloway Maple in Randolph; a plant swap at Anderbell Acres in Montpelier; Tomato Trot 5K at Cate Farm in Plainfield; and a herding demonstration at Morse Brook Farm in Putney — just a few of the 49 statewide events that can be found on the “Dig In Vermont” website.
“Its important for the whole community to celebrate local agriculture and traditional crafts,” Rauch-Kacenski said.
Two of the farms Hardwick CAE works directly with — Snug Valley Farm in East Hardwick and Sandiwood Farm in Wolcott — are hosting too. There will be a pasture walk and whole-hog BBQ pot luck at Snug Valley on Saturday where people will get a farm tour, a meal and can take in live music and dancing. Saturday night at Sandiwood, there will be live music and a gourmet chef making vegetarian boxed picnic dinners.
The idea to celebrate local farms began in Wolcott in the early 2000’s when High Mowing Seeds held an annual field day, featuring a variety of workshops on growing, preserving and preparing food for farmers, industry peers, and community members — and a free, locally-sourced meal. In 2009, the towns of Wolcott and Craftsbury teamed up to put on the Kingdom Farm and Food Day where community members and regional farms built upon the existing success and began to organize tours and draft animal demonstrations to coincide with High Mowing’s workshops and a community meal.
After a continuous growth in popularity and participation, Open Farm Week was established in 2014, using on-farm activities to give Vermonters and out-of-staters a behind-the-scenes look at the happenings and process of local agriculture.
“In a very real and tangible way, we brought everything wonderful about our local agricultural landscape to the people who make up our communities and in doing so sparked joy, an interest in, a new appreciation for and a direct connection between community and agriculture,” Community Programs Manager Bethany Dunbar said.
The Community Green Space at Atkins Field, where the celebration was held, is owned and operated by the CAE and includes a community pavilion, community gardens, orchard and hosts the Hardwick Farmers’ Market on Friday afternoons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.