Hardwick Library Named Finalist For National Medal For Museum And Library Service
Jeudevine Library in Hardwick

The Institute of Museum and Library Services announced that Jeudevine Memorial Library is among 30 finalists for the 2023 National Medal for Museum and Library Service. The Jeudevine Memorial Library is the only institution in Vermont to be selected as a finalist for this award.

The National Medal is the nation’s highest honor given to museums and libraries that demonstrate significant impact in their communities. For more than 25 years, the award has honored institutions.

