Hardwick Library Named Finalist For National Medal For Museum And Library Service

The Institute of Museum and Library Services announced that Jeudevine Memorial Library is among 30 finalists for the 2023 National Medal for Museum and Library Service. The Jeudevine Memorial Library is the only institution in Vermont to be selected as a finalist for this award.
The National Medal is the nation’s highest honor given to museums and libraries that demonstrate significant impact in their communities. For more than 25 years, the award has honored institutions.
“Being a finalist for the National Medal for Museum and Library Service is a huge honor both for the library and the wider community, said Jodi Lew-Smith, chair of the Jeudevine Board of Trustees. “We are a small but close community that has battled to keep our library open and vibrant. The library has repaid this support with a steady supply of knowledge and engagement in community life.”
Lew-Smith said the library will soon begin an addition to the library, “which will only expand what the library can offer back to the community.”
IMLS Director Crosby Kemper said, “So many museums, so many libraries have done such good work over the last two very difficult years … Their work is emblematic of the response of the library and museum worlds to simultaneously fulfilling their mission and serving their communities.”
To celebrate this honor, IMLS is encouraging the Jeudevine’s community members to share stories, memories, pictures, and videos on social media using the hashtags #ShareYourStory and #IMLSmedals, and engage with IMLS. For more information, visit the IMLS website.
National Medal winners will be announced in late May. Representatives from winning institutions will be honored for their contributions during an in-person National Medals Ceremony in the summer.
