Hardwick Man Arrested After Alleged Assault On Pregnant Woman Todd Wellington wellingtont@caledonian-record.com Staff Writer Todd Wellington Author email Jan 10, 2023 Jan 10, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Hardwick Police Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save An East Hardwick man was taken into custody by the Vermont State Police Tactical Services Unit just after 5 a.m. on Tuesday.Police say Michael Edward McCuen, 36, had barricaded himself in his home after he allegedly assaulted a 33 year-old pregnant woman at his residence located at 1619 Vermont Route 16.McCuen was then charged by the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office with 1st degree aggravated domestic assault. Caledonia Superior CourtBut his Tuesday arraignment in Caledonia Superior Court was re-scheduled for Wednesday after the public defender’s office invoked the 24 hour rule.The 24 hour rule allows defendants to delay their arraignment and plea until the next day.According to court documents, McCuen is accused of assaulting the woman by pushing, kicking and hitting her in the back of the head and also threatening to kill her. The alleged victim also told police that she is pregnant and that McCuen smashed her cellphone, bent her fingers back and had choked her the night before.Hardwick Police were called to the scene around noon on Monday.The alleged victim told police McCuen had three guns including a handgun, a shotgun and a muzzleloader.Police say McCuen barricaded himself in the back room of the trailer refusing to come out and that he had his guns in the room with him.Police also said in court documents there was a Temporary Extreme Risk Protection Order issued against McCuen by the court on Jan. 6.But the order was not able to be served upon McCuen.McCuen faces a possible sentence of up to 15 years in prison and $25,000.00 in fines. More from this section +3 Northumberland Clerk Found Guilty Of Divulging DMV Registration Information Select Board Fires Back At DRA For Tax Rate Delay, Demands Speedy Resolution One Killed In Woodstock Fire 