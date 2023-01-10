Hardwick Man Arrested After Alleged Assault On Pregnant Woman
An East Hardwick man was taken into custody by the Vermont State Police Tactical Services Unit just after 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police say Michael Edward McCuen, 36, had barricaded himself in his home after he allegedly assaulted a 33 year-old pregnant woman at his residence located at 1619 Vermont Route 16.

