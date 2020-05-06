A Hardwick resident is accused of stealing power from the Hardwick Electric Department.
Robert Eugene Dragon, 28, has pleaded not guilty to felony theft of service and misdemeanor charges of interfering with electrical meters and tapping electric lines — injuries to electric plants.
Caledonia County Superior Court
Dragon is being held for lack of $5,000 bail and conditions of release that require him to only be released under curfew into to the custody of Darlene Dragon at 22 Keith Ave. in Barre. The court also ordered Dragon to not abuse or harass the Hardwick Electric Department.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Dragon remained in pre-trial detention at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.
According to an affidavit filed by Hardwick Police Dep. Kevin Lehoe, a tip was received by police on March 20, 2019 that Dragon was stealing power at his residence residence located at 65 Route 14.
The investigation revealed Dragon’s power had been shut-off for non-payment in June of 2018 and that an inspection of the electric meter box at the residence indicated it had been tampered with and that 8,463 kilowatt hours of power valued at $1,608.78 had been used since then.
Hardwick Electric staff told police the tampering was obvious.
“The seal on the box was clearly tampered with as the metal wire that is specific to the seal was taken off and replaced with a new piece of metal wire to give the appearance that everything was as the electric department left it,” wrote Lehoe in his report.
If convicted of the charges Dragon faces a possible sentence of up of over 12 years in prison and $5,400 in fines.
