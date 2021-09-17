Hardwick Man Convicted Of Stealing Clock From South Main Street Inn

Hardwick resident Zane D. Davison said he was intoxicated and angry with his parents when he tore a clock off the wall at the Hardwick Inn and threw it into the Lamoille River.
But at least he’s admitted it was a bad decision.
“Obviously not a very intelligent way of dealing with it,” said Davison as he entered a guilty plea to a misdemeanor charge of unlawful mischief in Caledonia County Superior Court on Monday.
Caledonia County Superior Court
Davison, 27, accepted the state’s offer at arraignment of six months of administrative probation so he can complete the restorative justice program.
According to an affidavit filed by Hardwick Police Det. Kevin Lehoe, a group of people entered the lobby of the Hardwick Inn at 4 South Main St. on June 5. One person in the group — later identified as Davison — removed a clock valued at $200 from the wall and tossed it into the river which runs behind the Hardwick Inn.
The incident was captured on a security video set up by Inn owner, Lawrence Hamel.
“Upon viewing the surveillance, Hamel advised that he saw three individuals, two males and one female in the lobby,” wrote Det. Lehoe in his report. “One male continually flipped off the video cameras and while he was in the lobby, punched the ATM machine and then took the clock off the wall. Hamel then watched on camera as the male went out the back door and threw the clock into the river.”
Police identified Davison from the video and questioned him two days later at his place of work.
“Davison immediately stated that he was really drunk on the night in question and that friends told him he was being a ‘total a**hole,’” wrote Det. Lehoe. “Davison said that he never gets help from anyone and that sometimes you need to do things to get people’s attention.”
Police said they did not identify the other two people with Davison because they were not doing anything wrong.
Before accepting the state’s offer of probation, Davison had been facing a possible sentence of up to six months in jail and a $500 fine.
