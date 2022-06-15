A Hardwick man accused of assaulting a Vermont State Trooper with an excavator was ordered held without bail on Wednesday.
Wayne Tallman, 52, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court to felony charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and impeding a public officer. Tallman also pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment and resisting arrest. He was then ordered held by Judge Lisa A. Warren pending a weight-of-the-evidence hearing.
Police say Tallman used the excavator to prevent police from arresting his son, Brandon Tallman, 24, at 178 Scott Road in Hardwick on Tuesday evening.
Caledonia Superior Court
The alleged incident occurred after Tpr. Skylar Velasquez told Brandon Tallman to put his hands behind his back because he was being taken into custody.
“Wayne then charged straight towards us in the excavator,” wrote Tpr. Velasquez in his report. “Wayne swung the bucket of the excavator over my cruiser threatening to crush it with the bucket of the excavator. The bucket of the excavator was within inches of my cruiser. There was a significant amount of dirt and debris from the bucket of the excavator on the hood, windshield and roof of the cruiser.”
Police said they had to “retreat’ from the excavator while dragging Brandon Tallman and his mother, Amy Tallman, 48, with them. Police then began ordering Wayne Tallman to get out of the excavator but he did not comply.
“Wayne refused to listen,” wrote Tpr. Velasquez. “Wayne then swung the bucket of the excavator at my head in an attempt to hit me with it. The bucket came within approximately a foot from my head and I thought it was going to hit me if I had not dodged it.”
According to the report, police then took Wayne Tallman into custody but he was later released by Judge Justin Jiron pending his arraignment on Wednesday.
Tallman is now being held in pre-trial detention at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury and faces a possible sentence of up to eleven years in prison and $7,000 in fines if convicted.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.