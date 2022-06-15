A Hardwick man accused of assaulting a Vermont State Trooper with an excavator was ordered held without bail on Wednesday.

Wayne Tallman, 52, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court to felony charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and impeding a public officer. Tallman also pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment and resisting arrest. He was then ordered held by Judge Lisa A. Warren pending a weight-of-the-evidence hearing.

Police say Tallman used the excavator to prevent police from arresting his son, Brandon Tallman, 24, at 178 Scott Road in Hardwick on Tuesday evening.

Caledonia Superior Court

The alleged incident occurred after Tpr. Skylar Velasquez told Brandon Tallman to put his hands behind his back because he was being taken into custody.

“Wayne then charged straight towards us in the excavator,” wrote Tpr. Velasquez in his report. “Wayne swung the bucket of the excavator over my cruiser threatening to crush it with the bucket of the excavator. The bucket of the excavator was within inches of my cruiser. There was a significant amount of dirt and debris from the bucket of the excavator on the hood, windshield and roof of the cruiser.”

Police said they had to “retreat’ from the excavator while dragging Brandon Tallman and his mother, Amy Tallman, 48, with them. Police then began ordering Wayne Tallman to get out of the excavator but he did not comply.

“Wayne refused to listen,” wrote Tpr. Velasquez. “Wayne then swung the bucket of the excavator at my head in an attempt to hit me with it. The bucket came within approximately a foot from my head and I thought it was going to hit me if I had not dodged it.”

According to the report, police then took Wayne Tallman into custody but he was later released by Judge Justin Jiron pending his arraignment on Wednesday.

Tallman is now being held in pre-trial detention at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury and faces a possible sentence of up to eleven years in prison and $7,000 in fines if convicted.

