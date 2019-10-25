ST. JOHNSBURY — A Hardwick man accused of setting his own home on fire to get insurance money pleaded not guilty to two felony charges on Thursday in Caledonia Superior Court.

Raymond Pickett, 39, is facing charges of first degree arson and insurance fraud related to a fire that burned his home at 71 Woodbury St. on Aug. 5. If convicted of both felonies, Pickett faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and fines totalling $12,000.

