John Kapusta, Jr., 78, of Hardwick was reportedly involved in a single-vehicle crash on Center Road, Hardwick June 18. Police said Kapusta claimed he was forced toward the shoulder of the roadway when a vehicle traveling the opposite direction hugged the center line.
Kapusta then left the roadway, crashed into several apple trees and came to a stop against a utility pole. Kapusta suffered minor injuries, police said.
