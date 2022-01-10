WALDEN — A Hardwick woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries sustained in an auto accident Monday morning on Rt. 15.
Sally Fontaine, 62, of Hardwick was taken to UVM Medical Center. Vermont State Police reported that Fontaine was traveling south on Rt. 15, and attempted to turn onto Sawmill Rd. A vehicle operated by Dallas Ball, 26, of Sheffield was traveling northbound and observed Fontaine failing to yield when turning left. Fontaine’s 2005 Ford Focus struck the front of Ball’s 2020 Dodge Ram.
A third vehicle operated by Albert Perry, 58, of Jeffersonville, traveling behind Fontaine, sustained front-bumper damage. The roadway was icy and slick at this time, police noted.
Ball and Perry were uninjured and were able to get out of their vehicles. Fontaine was unresponsive and transported to the hospital.
Fontaine’s vehicle was totaled and Ball’s had moderate front-end damage.
This crash remains under investigation and more information is to follow. Anyone with more information regarding the crash should contact Vermont State Police.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.