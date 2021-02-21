Hardwick NCHC’s Jeri Wohlberg Wins AANP Award

HARDWICK — The American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) recently announced that Jeri Wohlberg, nurse practitioner at Northern Counties Health Care’s (NCHC) Hardwick Area Health Center, is the Vermont recipient of the 2021 AANP State Award for Excellence.
The award recognizes outstanding achievements by Nurse Practitioners (NPs) and NP advocates in each state. Established in 1991, the State Award for Excellence is given to an NP in each state who demonstrates excellence in clinical practice.
“High-quality care is something built day by day, and Jeri Wohlberg’s commitment to NCHC, and the communities we serve, is remarkable,” said NCHC CEO Michael Costa. “Jeri consistently offers great care to her patients, serves as a leader on our team, and has become our point person in responding to clinical questions related to COVID. We are extremely proud to have Jeri represent Vermont in receiving this award.”
“I’m honored to be receiving this award from the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. I’m so grateful to be a part of this organization, and a part of the Hardwick Area Health Center,” Wohlberg said. “Working with an amazing team has [enabled me] to grow as a nurse practitioner, as a leader, and to better care for my patients.”
Wohlberg will receive the State Award for Excellence on June 15 at the AANP National Conference, which will be meeting virtually this year.
NCHC encompasses six community health centers, three dental centers, and a certified home health care & hospice division providing a full spectrum of quality, affordable, and compassionate health care services to patients of all ages, throughout the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont.
