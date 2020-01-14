A U.S. Postal Service worker has been accused of stealing a money order sent through the Hardwick Post Office.

Desiree Martin, 29, of Hardwick, pleaded not guilty Monday in Caledonia Superior Court to felony identity theft and misdemeanor false pretenses and was released on the conditions that she not abuse or harass the alleged victim in the case – Hardwick resident June Draper.

