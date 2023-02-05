MONTPELIER — The Department of Housing and Community Development’s (DHCD) Downtown Development Board has announced two new state designations for the towns of Hardwick and Middlebury. State designations incentivize housing, business, and public infrastructure development.
Hardwick, originally designated as a Village Center in 2003, received approval for Downtown Designation, joining 23 other downtowns across the state. This designation supports local efforts to restore historic buildings, improve housing, design walkable communities, and encourage economic development by incentivizing public and private investments.
The newly-established Hardwick Downtown Partnership will work with the town, business owners, and other partners to support vitality and create opportunities for future development and improvements to existing infrastructure and public spaces.
“I am thrilled that we will be joining the network of other Designated Downtowns. Hardwick has been working for some time to achieve this goal and we are grateful for the encouragement that we received from the DHCD team,” said Shari Cornish of the Hardwick Downtown Partnership and selectboard chair. “The resources and opportunities that this designation offers will support our continued community planning and development.”
