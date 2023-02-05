MONTPELIER — The Department of Housing and Community Development’s (DHCD) Downtown Development Board has announced two new state designations for the towns of Hardwick and Middlebury. State designations incentivize housing, business, and public infrastructure development.

Hardwick, originally designated as a Village Center in 2003, received approval for Downtown Designation, joining 23 other downtowns across the state. This designation supports local efforts to restore historic buildings, improve housing, design walkable communities, and encourage economic development by incentivizing public and private investments.

